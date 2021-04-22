Man shot by grandfather during home invasion robbery dies, no charges will be filed

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

CATAWBA COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A North Carolina man who was shot after breaking into his grandfather’s home last week has died from his injuries.

Police said Jessie Gibson, 34, died Tuesday night at a Charlotte hospital.

Detectives said the grandfather shot Gibson during a home invasion in Long View a week ago.

Investigators said Gibson was wearing a mask when he assaulted his grandfather during the robbery attempt, and when his grandfather shot him he did not know the man was his grandchild.

The mask was found during a search a short distance from the scene, and Gibson was found injured at his home about a mile away after his girlfriend called 911.

The district attorney said no charges will be filed.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.