Teen says he was left unconscious after a group attacked him

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ESTACADA, Oregon (KPTV) — A teen in Estacada says he was attacked while walking home from school Tuesday on a trail near the high school.

Trenton Roth says it was just after three when the attack happened. The 13-year-old was walking home on a trail in the woods near Estacada High School, when several teenagers jumped him and attacked him.

He says he was hit in the head with a skateboard, which knocked him unconscious. He says the group then just left him lying in the woods.

“Why would they leave me for dead?” Roth said.

Roth may never get the answer to that question. But the attack has been physically and emotionally difficult to handle for him and his family.

“I mean, they just left him to die. They left him, knowing he was unconscious,” said Sarah Wright, Roth’s mother.

Roth says he knew some of the teens who had attacked him and said they had been bullying him since last year. He says others in the group were strangers.

“I knew them around, but I didn’t know them one to one,” he said.

Roth says after the attack, he couldn’t remember what had just happened and only started piecing things together after he walked into his house.

“I then went into my living room to find him sitting there on our couch just not saying anything, very unresponsive. He wasn’t aware of anything that had happened,” said Wright.

Wright says when she saw what happened to her son, she called police and the community immediately came to help. She says someone made a post on Facebook, which garnered a lot of attention. She says she then received a video that someone filmed of the attack.

“It’s just shocking to see. I don’t wish anyone to ever see the video. And if they do, they definitely won’t forget it either,” she said.

Roth said he is covered in poison ivy and has multiple scrapes on his body. He says his nose is also broken and he has suffered a concussion.

Wright says this is something that no family should ever have to experience.

“I’m hoping that by me sharing his story and him sharing his story, that this won’t happen again,” Wright said. “I think bullying gets pushed to the side all the time until it gets to something like this. It shouldn’t get to something like this for something to be said or something to be done.”

The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office says it has identified all the suspects involved and they have been interviewed. It says they are juveniles between the ages of 15 and 16.

The sheriff’s office said the case is now being sent to the Clackamas County District Attorney’s Office as well as the Juvenile Department.

Some Estacada community members have created a GoFundMe for Roth and his family. Here is the website: gofundme.com/f/help-trenton-and-family-heal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.