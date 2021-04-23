Blanchet House gives back while cutting down on food waste

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — The Blanchet House feeds thousands, while keeping their commitment to sustainability in all areas of their work.

The non-profit provided a half a million meals in downtown Portland in 2020 and is taking it a step further by making good use of their food waste.

They take that food that isn’t used and send it to Blanchet Farm in Carlton for their therapeutic animals to eat. Last year their pigs and goats are more than 60 tons of food scraps, keeping it out of landfills.

Blanchet Farm offers men battling alcohol and drug addictions a supportive environment to work on their recovery and a chance for them to connect with nature including therapeutic animals.

About 20 men are staying on the farm and contributing to the zero food waste effort.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.