Family hires treasure hunter to help find $46,000 hidden in their house

Massachusetts (WBZ) — A decades-old rumor leads to a nice payday for one family in Massachusetts.

For years they were told money was hidden somewhere in their house. They hired carpenters in the past but could never find anything.

So they brought in a real-life treasure hunter – Keith Wille, of Connecticut – who found something in the floorboards.

It was a gray metal box containing old cash and silver certificates totaling $46,000 that had been hidden there since the 1950s.

A YouTube video posted by Wille shows how he used a metal detector and endoscope camera to find the lockbox.

“As soon as I cracked the box open I saw the cash,” he says. “I knew we found the treasure.”

