Local fisherman spears 117-pound ulua off of Kaua’i

KAUAI, Hawaii (KITV) — A spearfisherman went diving off the east coast of Kaua’i and came up with a big catch.

Kawika Kau’i speared a 117-pound ulua or giant trevally, in one shot and he has video to prove it.

“I just seen it just stay stiff and I was just like oh my gosh I think I got it. I think it’s done,” said Kau’i “I was slowly taking it out from under the cave I was again just waiting for it to maybe wake up with the water going into the gills but it stayed still and I was like ho I think this is it.”

Kau’i says it’s the biggest ulua he’s ever caught.

To remember the massive catch for the rest of his life, Kau’i is getting a traditional Japanese ‘gyotaku’ print made – using the fish as a printing plate.

As for what happened to the fish — he says it got smoked and will be shared with family and friends.

