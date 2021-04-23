Nest camera captures shootout in neighborhood

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Some East Nashville residents woke up to the sound of heavy gunfire at about 3am on Thursday and it was all caught on a home security camera.

The shootout happened on Inga Street.

“I had just gone to bed it was just before 3 o’clock and I had turned my light out and I heard; because of the way my house is situated I heard the sound and I could see flashes outside the tops of my window and I thought for a second that it was fireworks and I realized pretty quickly it wasn’t fireworks,” said Michael who lives in the neighborhood.

Metro Police say from the security footage two people were shooting at each other and you could several shots from the footage.

I asked Michael how many gunshots he heard.

“I tried to replay in my head and count because it happened so quickly and it was little startling but it seemed to be about 14 or so but you could tell there were shots overlapping like it was 2 guns,” he said

And one house on Inga Street took the brunt of the shooting. The homeowners didn’t want to go on camera for fear of retaliation but The home had about 12 bullet holes in it.

The homeowner with the bullet holes was really shaken up by the incident. He says lived there about 20 years and keeps to himself and doesn’t understand why anyone would do this.

Michael who says he’s lived in East Nashville for a long time says the heavy gunfire was nerve wrecking.

“Having lived in East Nashville for 20 plus years, you get pretty used to hearing gun shots but they’re usually just kind of pop-pop shots that could sound like fireworks. But this was really it sounded more like heavy gunfire,” Michael said. “It seems so out of place for this area. I don’t know. I’ve been here almost 4 years and nothing like that has happened over here. I hear stuff out in the area but not here so much,” he added.

We asked Michael if police have given neighbors any information.

“They had found lots of shell casings and gun evidence but they really hadn’t found anything about suspects,” Michael said.

Even though it was a disturbing incident Michael says its not reason enough for him to leave. He says it’s a good neighborhood.

“Its actually pretty gentrified and you see parents with kids walking the streets. and people running and jogging all the time. so it’s a pretty calm; its a dead end street it’s a pretty calm place to live,” Michael said.

In the security camera footage you can see one or two people running away from the scene.

Police tells News4 nobody was hurt or injured in the shootout but the case is still under investigation.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.