Newborn twins found dead, mother in custody

NEW YORK (WCBS) — A mother was taken into police custody Thursday after infant twins were found dead in her Queens apartment.

The mother’s cousin told police the mother did not sound right when they spoke on the phone and requested a wellness check for the babies.

Officers arrived at the fifth-floor apartment in the Woodside Houses around 3 p.m., and police say the 23-year-old mother let officers inside.

Sources say she said, “I do not want them.”

As CBS2’s Ali Bauman reports, police found a nearly 6-week-old baby unresponsive in a crib with what appeared to be stab wounds.

“Officers questioned the mother about the second baby and she pointed towards the sink,” said Chief of Housing David Barrere.

That’s where they found the baby’s twin, also unresponsive and wrapped in a pink blanket in a bag under the sink.

Shortly after, EMS pronounced the twins dead. They were later identified as Dakota and Dallis Bentley.

“I’m a mom,” neighbor Alexandra Felix said. “Heartbreaking. It just really affects me.”

“Never wanna hear about things like that, especially when it comes to children,” neighbor Janelis Perez said.

Police recovered a knife from the scene and took the young mother in for questioning.

We’re told she has no criminal history.

“It’s not fair at all. It’s not fair. I just think it’s so sad that that had to happen. I just wish it wasn’t so close to home,” Perez said.

The mother is still being questioned. At this hour, she has not been charged.

The Administration for Children’s Services is also investigating.

It’s unclear if anyone else was living in the apartment.

