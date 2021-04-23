POLICE: Man shoots gas station customer, fires randomly at vehicles

National & World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — A man is in custody after he allegedly shot a customer at a gas station and opened fire on several vehicles traveling down a busy northeast Atlanta roadway.

The incident happened around 3:30 a.m. at the Exxon gas station at the intersection of Ponce De Leon Avenue and Moreland Avenue.

Police say an Atlanta Public Schools officer was driving down Moreland Avenue when he heard gunshots. He then saw a man with a weapon fleeing the area. The suspect was later taken into custody.

After investigating inside the store officers found the victim, a 60 year-old man, with gunshot wounds to his arm and torso. He was taken to Grady Hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.

Police also say the suspect fired shots at several vehicles traveling in the area but don’t believe any were struck.

If you have any information, you’re asked to contact Atlanta Police.

