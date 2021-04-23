Woman shares her love of hula hooping

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore woman says hula hooping helped her get through the pandemic. So much so, she started sharing her love for the retro activity with others at Lake Montebello.

On any given day in Baltimore, you’ll see Diana Miller with her hula hoop — always in motion.

Miller took up hula hooping at the start of the pandemic

“I just looked at a hula hoop that I had in my basement for years just sitting there and I thought let me dust it off and get it out,” she said.

Taking it to Lake Montebello, where round and round she went for exercise.

She said it helped her feel good and slim down after eating all that food during the pandemic.

Now, she’s bringing others on board.

“People just said ‘can I get a hoop? can I get a hoop?’” Miller said.

Now she holds classes. Her students say it lifts the mind, body and soul.

“I’ve been hooping since COVID first started when all the gyms closed and everything like that and I’ve lost ten pounds,” said on participant. “It’s fun and you’re active and you get to enjoy yourself!”

Hooping around with best of them like 72-year-old Miss Maxine.

“She came to me last week and she says I haven’t hula hooped since I was a kid!” said Miller.

To learn more about how to join Diana’s group go to her Instagram page: instagram.com/dianaoriginalhoops

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.