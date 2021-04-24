Doctor helps free woman from endometriosis pain, infertility diagnosis

National & World

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Women, hopeful families, and health professionals across the country are working to spread awareness during National Infertility Awareness Week.

For so many families, the struggle haunts them for years, and in some cases, even a lifetime. Some medical experts believe half of all women who deal with infertility have endometriosis. Now, a St. Louis doctor is helping educate these women about their options and celebrating another one of his patients who was able to have her miracle baby after years of pain.

SLUCare Restorative Fertility Specialist Dr. Patrick Yeung helped diagnosed Jen Pav with stage 4 endometriosis. After Dr. Yeung surgically removed the endometriosis, Jen and her husband were able to conceive their son, Evan. Dr. Yeung recently got to meet Evan for the first time, as the family shared its story with News 4.

