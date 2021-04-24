Grand jury finds officer was justified in using deadly force

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MARION COUNTY, Oregon (KPTV) — On Friday a Marion County grand jury found that the police shooting of a suspect in April was a lawful and justified use of deadly force.

Police and fire crews say they responded to the 400 block of Ewald Avenue Southeast on April 2 after getting a report about a suicidal man who was identified as Natzeryt Viertel, 22, of Salem. When firefighters arrived before police, Viertel threatened them with a gun.

As police arrived to the scene, Viertel confronted them with a gun and Corporal Clinton Sealey shot and hit Viertel.

According to court documents, once Corporal Sealey and Sergeant Galvin saw the suspect was armed, Corporal Sealey then pointed his rifle at Viertel and yelled to for him to “Drop the gun!” Instead of dropping the shotgun, Viertel pointed the shotgun at the two police officers and Corporal Sealey, believing that he or Sergeant Galvin were about to be killed, fired at Viertel, striking him in the chest. Despite immediate lifesaving efforts, Viertel died at the scene.

No officers or firefighters were hurt in the incident. Per standard protocols for the use of deadly force, the Marion County District Attorney’s Office selected the Oregon State Police to lead the investigation.

Corporal Sealey was placed on administrative leave in accordance with Salem Police Department directives. Sergeant Steven Galvin was a witness to the shooting and was also placed on administrative leave.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.