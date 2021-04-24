Hospital seeks help identifying patient who has been in their care for months

National & World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The Emory University Hospital in midtown Atlanta is seeking the public’s help identifying a patient who has been in the hospital for more than five months.

On November 20, Atlanta Police brought a man to the hospital’s emergency department after he was found wandering throughout downtown Atlanta.

According to officials, they have been unable to identify the man, who cannot provide information about his name, address or family members.

He is believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s.

If you have any information that could help identify the patient, please call Emory Police at 404-727-8005.

