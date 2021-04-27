5 police officers injured during motor vehicle stop

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MERIDEN, Connecticut (WFSB) — Several police officers were injured when they attempted to stop a car wanted in connection to a recent shooting in the city.

Meriden police discussed the incident during a Tuesday morning news conference.

Luis Camacho, 25, and 18-year-old Miguel Acevedo, both of Meriden, face charges for their involvement. An unidentified young person was also arrested.

Meriden Police Department patrol division officers located the red Chevy Impala on Monday around 5:20 p.m.

According to police, officers proceeded to call out their location and asked for additional resources to assist in identifying the occupants of the vehicle.

Police said the suspects within the vehicle saw officers approaching and proceeded to drive their vehicle initially into two marked cruisers and subsequently into a third undercover vehicle.

Officers who had approached on foot were struck by the vehicle as the driver proceeded to ram both cruisers and the unmarked vehicle a second time.

The vehicle was able to ram the cruisers and create enough space to drive over the sidewalk and escape heading west on West Main St.

Officers were able to locate the vehicle in the area of Ames Avenue and Lockwood Street. The occupants of the vehicle fle, but officers were able to apprehend them after brief chase.

Officers saw one male discard a weapon in a dumpster. After a search of the area by K9s, a second weapon was located under some bushes.

Both weapons were loaded guns, police said.

As a result of the whole incident, five officers were injured and transported to areas hospitals for various injuries.

Camacho was charged with five counts of second-degree assault, five counts of assault on a police officer, carrying a pistol without a permit, first-degree reckless endangerment, possession of a high capacity magazine, weapon in a motor vehicle, four counts of evading responsibility, reckless driving, engaging police in a pursuit, misuse of license plates, having no insurance, having no license amd operating an unregistered vehicle.

His bond was set at $1 million. He was given a court date of Tuesday.

Acevedo was charged with interfering with police. His bond was set at $10,000 and he was given a court date of June 7.

A third person was also arrested. Police only identified the person as a juvenile.

The suspect was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, weapons in a motor vehicle and interfering with an officer. The young person was transported to a juvenile detention facility.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.