5-yo boy with Down syndrome gets dream weekend

CHAPEL HILL, North Carolina (WTVD) — Dream on 3 is a non-profit based in Charlotte that provides sports-themed experiences for people living with a life-altering condition. This weekend it was 5-year-old Kendall Geer’s turn to be the big man on campus during a dream weekend in Chapel Hill.

Geer lives with Down syndrome and is a diehard UNC fan. He went to his first football game at just 3-months-old and now is getting a VIP experience and behind the scenes look at Carolina athletics.

“This definitely is a dream day for him and something that if you asked him what he wanted to do for the day that would be what he would want to say,” said his mom, Rachel Geer.

“It’s just been really awesome for him as an individual,” said his father, Ed Geer. “Just with the diversity and inclusion, including him, we’re really grateful for that.”

The UNC Chapter Dream on 3 team made up of student leaders spent the last 8 months raising money and awareness about Kendall and this weekend surprised him with a dream come true — starting Saturday morning with a limo at his house.

“It gets a little emotional for me to see how many people want to include him in things and his personality is so good,” said Ed. “He’s so good with everybody else. It kind of rubs off. When we walk around now we’re Kendall’s parents. We don’t really have a name, my wife doesn’t have a name, it’s ‘Oh, you’re Kendall’s parents, Kendall, Kendall, Kendall.’ I just love that.”

Rachel, Kendall’s mother said, “As a mom, it’s something that, when I found out he was going to have Down syndrome when I was pregnant, I was worried about what our life was going to be like. As the time goes on, I realize it’s one of the best things that’s ever happened to me and me being able to share my child’s joy with the world and doing it through the students here at UNC.”

From scoring a touchdown before the spring game to shooting hoops inside the Smith Center and even getting a fresh new pair of Jordans; Kendall got the complete VIP experience but for his parents, the weekend was about promoting awareness and acceptance.

“We are trying to make sure everyone knows just because he has Down syndrome he’s capable, worthy, he should be accepted in his community and they are showing the world he’s able to do those things,” Rachel said.

“We know there are no limitations for him,” said Ed. “Although he does have a Down syndrome diagnosis we like to call it up syndrome because he’s always so upbeat, so active, energetic, very, very loving. That means a whole lot to us that UNC is doing this for him.”

Kendall’s grandfather worked for the UNC Hospital School and actually taught kids with Down syndrome. He never got the chance to meet Kendall so a weekend like this comes full circle for his parents who are so thankful for UNC’s efforts to share Kendall’s story.

