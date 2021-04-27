Brothers meet after nearly 60 years apart

National & World

GREENSBORO, North Carolina (KOAT) — Flying into the Piedmont Triad International Airport in Greensboro, North Carolina, Martin Hauser said his stomach was doing backflips.

It wasn’t because of traveling during the pandemic or missing a layover. Waiting for him in the lobby was his long-lost brother.

Hauser was adopted in Guilford County, North Carolina, back in 1962 when he was just a baby. Many years later, when he started having kids, he wanted to find out his biological history.

Hauser tried out several ancestry websites and Facebook groups, even doing DNA tests, but kept hitting dead ends. Then, he found out about a North Carolina statute that allowed certain organizations around the state to give out limited information to people who’ve been adopted about their family members.

Hauser worked with the Children’s Home Society starting 2019 to find his biological parents. One of the documents they uncovered was his dad’s death certificate. It finally gave him his dad’s name: Joesph B. Shaw Sr.

“On the bottom, it said next of kin. Joesph B. Shaw Jr.,” Hauser explained. “Within 15 minutes on Facebook, I found him.”

Joe Shaw was still living in North Carolina. He said he was stunned when he got the message from this man saying he’s his brother.

Shaw told his fiancée, Melissa and she encouraged him to call the man on the other end. That was in December of 2020. The brothers say they’ve talked just about every day since.

Finally, in April of 2021, they got to meet face-to-face at the PTI Airport. Hauser wore a shirt that said “Big Brother Finally!” It got squished by his little, albeit taller, brother as they hugged over and over, whispering how much they loved each other.

“I’m ecstatic,” Shaw said. “I feel at home. Finally.”

Hauser and his wife flew in from Phoenix, Arizona, not only to meet his brother, but also for Shaw’s wedding. Hauser’s extended family has also connected with their new cousins online and many are driving across the country to attend the wedding as well.

“It’ll be great to see them all together,” Shaw said. “Take pictures. It’s a big family reunion.”

Hauser said he hopes their story gives other people hope to never give up and to have faith.

“I never gave up on finding you,” Hauser said to Shaw. “I’ll never lose him again. Promise!”

