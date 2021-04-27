Couple approach sentencing in valuable coins case

National & World

POCATELLO, Idaho (East Idaho News) — A local couple who allegedly stole a box of coins from the front porch of a Pocatello home is approaching sentencing.

Steven Ray Fillmore and Tasheena Elaine Rossum, both 36, are accused of stealing a box containing more than $1,500 worth of coins, which included an Aztec calendar coin, American Eagle silver dollars and silver half-dollars. Due to the value of the coins, each faces felony charges for grand theft and was originally charged with persistent violator enhancements.

The two are alleged to have been caught on a doorbell camera taking the box less than two minutes after it was delivered by FedEx. The video turned over the police shows a man getting out of a pickup, walking to the porch, grabbing the box and returning to the truck.

After posting images from the doorbell camera video of the man and truck on Facebook, the Pocatello Police Department received tips leading to the arrest of both suspects.

At district court arraignment on April 12, Russom pleaded guilty to the grand theft charges. As part of a plea agreement, the persistent violator enhancement, which could have doubled any possible sentence, was dismissed by the prosecutor’s office.

Fillmore entered a plea of not guilty on the same day. However, Fillmore now has a change-of-plea hearing scheduled for May 3.

Russom is scheduled to receive sentencing from Judge Rick Carnaroli on June 14. Carnaroli is also responsible for the case against Fillmore.

Each faces a sentence of up to seven years and fines as much as $5,000 for the grand theft charge. A persistent violator enhancement would double Fillmore’s sentence.

