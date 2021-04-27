Mom shot and killed, daughter held without bond in case

National & World

ELLICOTT CITY, Maryland (WBAL) — A woman accused of shooting her mother, who died days later, is in police custody.

Police haven’t given any details about why they think the suspect, Samantha Myers, shot her mother.

Myers is being held without bond after police got a call Thursday to a house on Bethany Lane in Ellicott City. The call came from a neighbor who told investigators that a woman threw a baby over a backyard fence and said that someone was dead inside her home.

According to the charging documents, detectives found Myers in the backyard with a child, speaking incoherently and what appeared to be blood on her hands.

Police said Myers told officers “she believed someone was dead in the house” and that the person “may have been shot.”

Police said detectives found a woman, identified as Myers’ mother, Andrea Haugh, in the living room shot multiple times.

Police said they also later found a gun registered to Myers, buried in the backyard.

“It makes me feel sad. We can’t pray away gun violence, we can’t wish away gun violence, and, clearly, we can’t legislate away gun violence, and everybody hurts,” said Mae Koontz, a neighbor. “The poor family. I know there were children in the home.”

Police said Hough was visiting Myers at the time of the shooting and they haven’t given a possible motive.

According to the charging documents, a witness told investigators they saw Myers burying something in the backyard after the shooting. And one of the children heard a loud sound and saw Myers with a gun, police said.

“We never really got to know them,” said Melinda Ciaccio, a neighbor said.

Neighbors said Myers rents the home with at least three other people, including two children.

“It’s just a very sad situation for it to happen so close to home and connecting neighborhood. For it to involve kids, for it to involve anyone, regardless if their renters or owners, it’s just a sad situation,” Ciaccio said.

Investigators said the two children were also taken to a hospital after the shooting, but they haven’t given any information about their conditions.

