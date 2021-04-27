Postal worker charged with lying to police, assault

National & World

FLINT, Michigan (WNEM) — A United States Postal Service mail carrier has been charged with assault and lying to police after a physical altercation that happened with two other women in the city of Flint.

On April 8 at 1:30 p.m., Flint Police were sent to the area of Carson Street and Floyd McCree Drive, near the Schafer Square Apartments, for a hit-and-run incident.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found a U.S. Postal mail truck with front end damage and spoke with its driver, a 29-year-old female mail carrier.

According to the police investigation, the 29-year-old woman initially stated her mail truck was hit by another vehicle, and then the driver and passenger got out of their vehicle and began assaulting her.

Police say the mail carrier had two black eyes and multiple red scratches and abrasions around her neck and face. A video recorded on a phone by a witness was later posted to social media and showed the carrier and two women in their early 20s fighting in the street.

Police identified the two women involved and started an investigation. Investigators interviewed those involved in the incident and other witnesses. When the investigation was complete, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton authorized charges against the mail carrier for lying to an officer, a 2-year misdemeanor, as well as assault and battery, a 93-day misdemeanor.

“This is a perfect example of how a situation may not be exactly what it looks like at first glance,” Leyton said after announcing the charges. “A lot of people were immediately calling for charges against the two young women involved when, in fact, according to the police investigation, they were the victims.”

“As prosecutor, it is my responsibility to carefully review the evidence, determine the facts as best I can, and apply the law fairly in the best interests of justice,” he said. “Jumping to conclusions and quick, rash judgments about a situation rarely serves justice well.”

The mail carrier will be arraigned in the 67th District Court.

