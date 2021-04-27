Robber armed with knife fails to get any money

National & World

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — A robber armed with a knife was unable to get any money when he held up the Texaco Food Mart at 4126 Moffett Road, according to the Mobile Police Department.

Police said the incident took place at 12:50 a.m. today.

According to police, an unknown male subject entered the store while armed with a knife and demanded money. The clerk was able to lock the doors to the area behind the cash register, and the robber left without taking any money, police said.

He was last seen running north on Wolf Ridge Road.

If anyone has information about this incident, they are asked to call the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

