4-year-old boy thrilled to ride bikes with police officer

CAMBRIDGE (WBZ) — A mother said a Cambridge Police officer left a “lifetime impression” on her 4-year-old son by riding bikes with him over the weekend.

The woman and her son were in the parking lot of Summer Shack near the Alewife T station when the boy asked the officer, who prefers to remain anonymous, if he wanted to ride bikes.

The officer told his colleagues at Cambridge Police Department that “It made my day.”

With the mother recording a cell phone video, the pair took off for a ride around the parking lot.

“My son just turned four and this officer left a lifetime impression on him! Thank you for your kindness and your service!” the woman later said in a message to police.

