Company truck caught on camera hitting power line, driving off

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — A south St. Louis couple is worried they may be out thousands of dollars after a company truck was caught on surveillance camera hitting a power line outside their home, which ripped off a chunk of their roof.

“Pulled it straight out, nails, screws, everything,” said homeowner Steven Lockwood.

His wife was home when it happened Monday morning at their home on Wellington Court near the River Des Peres.

“She said it sounded like a tree was just falling through the roof,” said Lockwood.

To make matters worse, the truck driver didn’t stop after hitting the cable.

“I really wish he would have just stopped, checked something with somebody, but just kept on going,” said Lockwood.

The angle of a second camera shows what appears to be a lift attached to the truck swivel as it hits the cable.

“You’re driving down, you know, a normal road and all of a sudden bam! and it’s a long cable, you had to feel it or hear it or something,” said Lockwood.

Power in Lockwood’s area remains on, though internet was knocked out. He called Ameren worried about the dangling line, now snaking through his yard.

“I woke up this morning, came out to my mailbox and saw there was a tag on there basically saying, ‘It’s okay, the rest of it’s your problem pretty much,’ I mean, that’s how I took it,” said Lockwood.

Lockwood said Spectrum plans to come out Wednesday. He has called his home insurance company and is hoping the damage will be covered. News 4 called his insurance company looking for answers and is still waiting to hear back. Lockwood’s cameras did not catch a license plate on his truck, though the company logo on the side may be his saving grace to catch who did this.

“It’s stressful and we’re pretty quiet people, we just stay to ourselves, do what we gotta do, raise our family,” said Lockwood.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.