Driver rescued from washed-out road amid storms

PERNELL, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A driver was rescued from a washed-out road in Garvin County as severe storms moved across the area overnight, according to the Elmore City Fire Department.

In a post to Facebook, officials with Elmore City Fire Department said they assisted Pauls Valley and Wynnewood fire departments with storm damage as a tornado touched down east of Pauls Valley around midnight.

Firefighters said they also helped Pernell Volunteer Fire Department as a driver became trapped in a washed-out area on County Road 3070 north of the old Tussy post office. Official said the driver was rescued by an alert REC lineman and she had some scratched, but no major injuries.

Emergency crews in Garvin County continue to respond to flooding issues in the area.

