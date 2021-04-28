Man takes home top prize for hole-in-one contest, $1 million prize goes unclaimed again

National & World

LOUISVILLE, Kentucky (WLKY) — The $1 million prize at the Kentucky Derby Festival hole-in-one contest goes unclaimed for the 32nd year.

Golfers took their best swings earlier Tuesday in the finals at the eighth hole at Seneca Golf Course. While no one made a hole-in-one, Shawn Santini, of Louisville, came the closest within 9 feet and 5 inches from the cup.

“I’m excited. I can’t believe I won,” Santini said. “I owe it to my caddy, my wife, Tricia. She told me which club to pick for the shot and I did!”

Santini takes home $5,000.

The hole-in-one contest preliminaries began April 15 and ran through April 25. The finals for the competition were Tuesday, with 56 finalists taking their shot at $1 million.

