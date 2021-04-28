Minister arrested for child pornography

National & World

Forsyth County, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office arrested minister T Elliot Welch, 34, on charges of uploading child pornography to the internet.

Welch has been charged with 2nd Degree Sexual Exploitation of a Minor, which is committed when a person knowingly records, photographs, films, develops, duplicates, distributes, transports, exhibits, receives, sells, purchases, exchanges or solicits material that shows a minor engaging in sexual activity.

Welch is the Senior Pastor at First Baptist Church of Stanleyville. He is being held at the Forsyth County Law Enforcement Detention Center with a bond secured at $50,000.00. His court date is May 13th.

Welch was arrested after investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children and searched the residence at 7620 Stonewell Lane in Tobaccoville.

Authorities ask that anyone with information related to the investigation contact the Forsyth county Sheriff’s Office at (336)727-2112 or text tips, photos, or video via Text-A-Tip at 336-920-8477. They can also call Crime Stoppers at (336)727-2800 for English or (336)728-3904 for Spanish.

