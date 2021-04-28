Some local religious leaders against bill allowing guns in churches

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) — Religious leaders from across the state will gather Wednesday to speak out against a bill allowing guns in churches and other places of worship.

Missouri’s Republican-led House passed the bill last week in a 109-36 vote. The bill, which now goes to the GOP-led Senate for consideration, would allow people with concealed carry permits to bring guns into churches, synagogues and mosques. It would also allow guns on public transportation. Currently, guns are only allowed in places of religious worship with the consent of religious leaders. News 4 found a dozen lawmakers from St. Louis and St. Charles counties voted to pass the measure.

Bishop Robert Farr of the Missouri United Methodist Church told News 4 he’s a former firefighter and acknowledges the right to self-defense but his heart breaks over every new instance of gun violence in the country and he worries for his colleagues in ministry.

Archbishop Mitchell Rozanski and other faith leaders, including Bishop Farr, will participate in a press conference on Missouri House Bill 944 Wednesday morning. “Attending faith leaders oppose this bill and believe that the legislation, if passed, would broaden the scope of the Second Amendment at the expense of the First Amendment—infringing upon religious liberty,” read a part of the press release announcing the conference.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.