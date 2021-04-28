Teen killed while riding ATV across busy highway

National & World

CLAYTON COUNTY, Georgia (WGCL) — Family members are beginning to make funeral arrangements after their 14-year-old nephew was killed while riding his ATV Tuesday.

CBS46 Tori Cooper spoke to the family member of the victim, who said he was the last one to see him alive.

14-year-old Elijha Glass told us he couldn’t believe that a day of fun could take a turn for the worst.

“He went on ahead without me so I turned back,” Glass said.

Glass said he wishes he never let his nephew leave his sight.

“We were down here at the little covasack thing and he wanted to go to the store and I told him no let’s not go.”

He said his nephew was also just 14-years-old, with a personality bigger than life and loved the freedom of an ATV ride.

However, he didn’t realize the familiar route included a risky cross.

“I heard a big crash so, I came back and I saw his body on the floor.”

Police said Elijah’s nephew was hit by a driver and killed trying to cross interstate 138.

Chopper 46 captured the chaos from above.

