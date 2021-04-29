Border officers find methamphetamine worth $1.9M hidden in Chevy Malibu

National & World

LAREDO, Texas (KTVT) — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers intercepted methamphetamine with an estimated street value of more than $1.9 million in one enforcement action over the weekend.

A container stores more than 98 pounds of methamphetamine discovered by CBP officers within a passenger vehicle at Laredo’s Juarez-Lincoln Bridge. (credit: U.S. Customs and Border Protection)

“Operational vigilance in border security led to this interdiction of methamphetamine, which helps disrupt the flow of illegal narcotics from reaching our communities,” said Acting Port Director Eugene Crawford, Laredo Port of Entry.

On April 23, a customs officer at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred the car for a secondary examination.

A 22-year-old U.S. citizen was driving the car making entry from Mexico. Following a canine and non-intrusive imaging system examination, officers discovered a total of 19 packages containing 98.5 pounds of alleged methamphetamine concealed within the car.

Agents seized the narcotics and the car and the driver was arrested.

The case was turned over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement-Homeland Security Investigations special agents for further investigation.

