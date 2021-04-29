Day care operator accused of assaulting toddler in her care

National & World

WINDSOR, Maine (WMTW) — The operator of a day care in Windsor is accused of severely injuring a toddler in her care.

Family members told WMTW News 8 that the 19-month-old Raegan Blagdon can’t see, walk or talk.

“Before the incident, she was a very happy, energetic – just a happy little girl,” her grandmother, Susan Blagdon said.

Blagdon said in early March, her granddaughter was found face-down and unresponsive during naptime at Lil Beans Day Care in Windsor.

According to court papers, day care operator Savanna Brann told an investigator from the Maine Department of Health and Human Services that she wrapped the child in a blanket, restraining her arms and legs during a nap.

She told investigators that when she checked on the girl, she performed CPR and called for help, the paperwork said.

A doctor said in the court documents that “Raegan’s injuries are consistent with asphyxia due to a dangerous sleeping situation and inappropriate restraint in the blanket.

“It was horrible watching her. Not knowing what she’s thinking. She’s got to be scared. She can’t see anything. It’s horrible watching her lay there just knowing hours before she was completely fine,” Blagdon said.

Blagdon added that Raegan spent three weeks at Maine Medical Center and another three weeks at a rehabilitation hospital in Boston.

“She couldn’t eat on her own. She couldn’t hold her head up. She was just like a newborn, you had to support her head,” Blagdon said.

The girl returned home on Monday. Blagdon said her stepson and daughter-in-law are hoping for a miracle.

“They are really just learning to adapt to what she can and can’t do now. She can’t walk She can’t crawl. She can sit up for short periods of time. She’s just having to learn to do everything all over again,” Blagdon said. “She’s a tough little bugger.”

Brann was arrested and charged with assault, aggravated assault and endangering the welfare of a child.

Brann denies the allegations and her attorney issued a statement that said, “Savannah Brann has dedicated her life to children, to her church and to her community. The allegations that she assaulted this child are false. She intends to fight any allegations that she committed a crime, and she hopes and prays for a speedy and complete recovery for Raegan.”

Brann is out on bail and due back in court next month.

