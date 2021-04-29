Family believes missing Clydesdale horse was stolen

National & World

SARVER, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A family in Sarver has put up a reward to recover their missing Clydesdale horse. They believe Jesse the mare was stolen off their farm early Monday morning. They are heartbroken over their missing animal.

The Fliesner family raises beautiful Clydesdales on their farm in Sarver. One of their favorites, Jesse, is missing. They fear Jesse was stolen.

They are 2,200 pounds of beauty on four hooves, friendly animals who love apples and the owners can get very attached.

“I cry every night. I beg on Facebook for people to return her. If you took her, just bring her back,” said Marjorie Gordish.

Gordish is a family friend who once owned Jesse and still cares for her. The actual owners are too upset to go on camera.

“They mean as much to us as children mean to us,” said Gordish.

Jesse was last seen on a security camera, roaming in the pasture around 1 a.m. Monday. She went out of the camera’s range and was never seen again. Their theory: the horse was stolen. It’s not a surprise.

“The horse market is outrageous right now. They’re paying phenomenal amounts of money for animals, horses. You go to horse auctions; they might have one or two horses. These dealers are scrounging,” said Gordish.

Clydesdales like Jesse can sell for as much as $10,000.

“They’re Budweiser Clydesdales. They’re amazing. They’re beautiful. Everybody wants one,” said Gordish.

The family is offering a $2,000 reward for Jesse’s return. If you have any information, the number to call is 412-603-0302.

