MPD: Baby dies from blunt force trauma, man arrested
Click here for updates on this story
MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — An investigation is underway into an infant’s death near 29th and St. Paul in Milwaukee.
Police say it happened around 2:30 a.m. on Monday, April 26.
According to police, the child’s cause of death was a result of blunt force trauma.
A 20-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested in connection.
Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.
Comments