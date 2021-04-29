Officers sweep empty Hilo hotel, finds no one inside

National & World

HILO BAY, Hawaii (KITV) — 15 officers from three law enforcement agencies conducted a sweep of all 146 rooms inside the former Uncle Billy’s Hilo Bay Hotel Wednesday morning.

No one was found on the property, but there was evidence showing many of the rooms were recently occupied.

Hawaii County authorities condemned the iconic hotel and placed it under the jurisdiction of the Department of Land and Natural Resources and DLNR is in the process of soliciting developers for renovation.

To make sure people stay out, DLNR is contracting 24-hour security service and considering whether or not to surround the property with permanent barriers.

