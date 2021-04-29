Ordering alcoholic drinks to-go could be here to stay

National & World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — A bill that would allow patrons at restaurants to order alcohol to-go has passed the state legislature on Wednesday.

Restaurant owner Will Newman told News4 he hopes the move is a permanent one.

“We’ve been following the bill and watching some of the debates through the live stream online.”

The bill is sponsored by Rep. Bob Ramsey and Senator Brian Kelsey.

We reached out to the Governor’s office who said with any bill after it passes through the legislature it normally takes several days for the governor to sign it.

Lee’s executive order allowing to-go alcohol sales remains in effect through May 31st.

