Pregnant woman in critical condition after being shot by ex-boyfriend

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — A pregnant woman and a man are critically injured after being shot multiple times Wednesday night at Cedar Pointe Apartment Homes in Antioch.

Neighbors told News 4 the two were in a relationship and her ex-boyfriend was the one who shot them.

One of the neighbors we spoke with wanted to remain anonymous.

She said she heard the pregnant mother pleading for help.

“I think she was saying help me, help me.”

Will Cobb was visiting someone who lived at the apartment complex at the time and said he jumped into action to help.

“I asked if he was okay. He was on the ground bleeding. He told me to go help his girlfriend and I looked over and she was up against my car bleeding all over the place. I grabbed a trauma kit from my car. We applied a tourniquet and we applied pressure to the bleeding,” said Cobb.

The woman said she thinks she saw the person responsible take off.

“i saw a somebody run really fast right in front of my building.”

She said this isn’t the first time she’s heard gunshots in the area.

“I’m always on edge because a lot of people come and go. I always have my eyes open.”

