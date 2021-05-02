10-year-old girl continues to battle rare brain tumor

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — A 10-year-old local girl diagnosed with a rare brain tumor known as ‘DIPG’, is preparing for a second medical trial in June.

Cheyleia Gomes of Kahaluu was welcomed home by the community in February, after spending two months in New York City undergoing medical treatment.

While there was hope that her first trial may have been the cure, her family received heartbreaking news in early April that the tumor had returned.

“We did a recent MRI. It came back and they saw growth in the tumor. So, we’re trying to get her into her next trial to stabilize the tumor,” explained Cheyleia’s mother Rhianna Ramos. “She’s been getting headaches and sleeping all day. But, since we’ve been back on the steroids she’s been doing O.K.”

Medical insurance doesn’t cover the trial in Seattle, Washington.

To help cover costs, the Gomes family is holding a fundraiser every Saturday on the Kahaluu stretch. Plate lunch and other items will be available from 11 a.m. until sold out.

Their goal right now is to raise $100,000 by the time it opens in June.

The Gomes family has also set up a GoFundMe account for Cheyleia.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.