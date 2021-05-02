Former college football player receives degree after brain injury

National & World

NASHVILLE (WSMV) — Christion Abercrombie, a former Tennessee State University football player, received his degree after recovering from a severe brain injury.

On September 29, 2018, Abercrombie suffered his brain injury in a game against Vanderbilt.

Abercrombie began taking online courses to complete his degree and was among 900 graduated who received degrees at the Spring Commencement ceremonies.

“I feel very happy and blessed to be graduating with my undergraduate degree from TSU,” said Abercrombie. “I thank my parents, and everybody for their prayers and support.”

“Christion was … not expected to live,” said Frank Stevenson, associate vice president of student affairs and dean of students. “Today, he is graduating, and God is good. We celebrate his life.”

Staci Abercrombie said she’s grateful to TSU’s faculty and staff for accommodating her son while he finished his coursework.

“Our family feels the favor of God, to be witnessing such a blessing. Each day is a gift and we give God all the praise,” she said.

Christion’s father, Derrick, shared his wife’s sentiment about seeing their son receive his bachelor’s in interdisciplinary studies.

“It’s a great accomplishment, for anybody really, but especially for him going through what he went through,” he said. “We feel really proud.”

