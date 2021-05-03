Beer Bros raising money for modified vehicle for 2-yo

National & World

AGAWAM, Massachusetts (WSHM) — The Beer Bros of Mass. are back to help the community.

Western Mass News first introduced you to the group back in December when they were kicking off their calendar sales to help a local food pantry.

Now, they have created a t-shirt online to help support an Agawam boy who is in need of a modified vehicle.

Two-year-old James Conway was born prematurely with multiple health conditions. Doctors said he would be lucky if he survived.

“He was born because he was septic with listeria meningitis. It means usually something I ate broke through the barrier and infected him. He suffered bilateral grade four brain bleeds which are the most severe,” mom Danelle Conway said.

Conway said the doctors said he would have a very difficult quality of life, but she kept hope.

“There were a lot of times that he shouldn’t have made it that he did. So I kind of just kind of held faith that there was a reason he was still here with us,” Conway said.

Because of his medical history, James suffers from seizures and has had four brain surgeries.

“He has hydrocephalus, moderate to severe cerebral palsy. We just found out he is legally blind,” Conway said.

Conway shared James’ story online and found comfort in a local Facebook group.

“Around the time James went in for his fourth brain surgery, I was in a very stressful state, and I saw what a close group they were. It’s like having another family that has a common interest,” Conway said.

The Beer Bros of western Mass. a group whose mission is to spread random acts of kindness has created a t-shirt online to support James and his family.

“She has kept everyone involved on the page and updated with James,” Beer Bros organizer PJ Hurtado said.

“We want to hear about James and his process and everything, and so it was kind of neat when she shared he got a new set of wheels,” Beer Bros organizer Kimberly Hurtado added.

The Hurtados said a portion of the proceeds will go to help the family purchase a modified vehicle.

“Right now, it’s mainly having a vehicle just to get him to and from his appointments with the equipment that he has. This just a prior step to a wheelchair,” Conway said.

So far, 13 t-shirts have been sold.

“The fundraiser will go until May 18, and then all of the t-shirts will ship on May 26,” Hurtado said.

