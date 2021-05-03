Car wash raising money for the family of fallen police officer

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

CHANDLER, Arizona (KPHO KTVK) — A Chandler car wash is hosting a fundraiser Monday from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. near Alma School and Germann roads.

At the Cobblestone Auto Spa, donors will get a free polish & shine express car wash with a $5 donation and a free supreme full-service car wash with a $10 donation. A hundred percent of the proceeds will help support the family of fallen Chandler Police Officer Christopher Farrar.

Farrar was struck and killed during a pursuit of a stolen car that involved multiple agencies late Thursday night. He was a member of the Chandler Police Department for 18 years.

The car wash is being put on by the Chandler Police Department and Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office’s Memorial Fund. Members of the MCSO Memorial Fund, MCSO Advisory Council, and Chandler Police Department will be at the car wash volunteering.

If you can’t make it to the car wash on Monday, all Cobblestone Auto Spa locations will be accepting donations on behalf of the MCSO Memorial Fund for the benefit of Officer Farrar’s family.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.