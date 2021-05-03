Cops investigate shooting that killed 15-yo girl

National & World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The Atlanta Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting that killed a 15-year-old girl and injured three other people.

An APD spokesman said the 10 p.m. shooting happened near a Waffle House on Glenwood Avenue in the Glenwood Plaza shopping center.

CBS46 News has learned two of the wounded victims were in stable condition.

Police said a 15-year-old girl died from her injuries on the scene. An investigator in the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Office identified her as Diamond Johnson.

According to APD, the preliminary investigation suggests that before the shooting, several teenagers were fighting. After the fight, other people, including adults, came to the area and the confrontation continued, eventually leading to gunfire, police said.

Police told CBS46 News there was no immediate evidence that the shooting was gang-related. They continued to search for the shooter.

The gunfire also damaged the glass of the nearby Waffle House as guests were eating.

