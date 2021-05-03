FBI joins investigation into mom’s disappearance

National & World

HOUSTON (KTRK) — Electronic billboards are expected to go up across the state starting Monday in the missing person case of Houston mom Erica Hernandez.

Hernandez’s family and friends have also planned a banner drop on the bridges off the Southwest Freeway between Dunlavy and Holcombe. Those wishing to join the banner effort should meet at the Will Weber Baseball Field at 4648 Dunlavy at 4 p.m.

The FBI is now investigating Hernandez’s disappearance, but still there are no signs of the missing mother of three, who was last seen 15 days ago.

Her family, along with community volunteers, split up into groups and were passing out flyers Sunday throughout Houston after search efforts were impacted by weather conditions for the second weekend in a row.

Family members describe Hernandez as a loving mother.

They said that she’s a single mother who works full-time to care for her three children. She even donates plasma twice a week, trying to bring in more money for her household.

Her son, Dennis, turned 16 years old on Wednesday. Hernandez’s sister, Ashley Hernandez, said there’s no way in this world his mom would miss his birthday.

“We still need to find her. That’s the whole point, you know. Whether I think the outcome is going to be good or bad, we still need to find her and we still need her. We need her for her family, so I’m not exactly sure where their mind is at, but my mind is not in a good place,” Ashley told ABC13.

Hernandez hasn’t been seen since the early morning hours of April 18 when she left a friend’s house in the 6000 block of Benning Drive in southwest Houston.

Hernandez’s vehicle is described as a 2020 GMC Black Acadia with Texas plates MKJ 3303 with an “Aggie Mom” decal on the back of the vehicle. It remains missing as well.

Family said Hernandez left her friend’s home around 2:30 a.m. Sunday. She reportedly sent a text around 3:04 a.m. stating she was “five minutes away from getting home.”

Ashley told ABC13 that detectives believe Erica was spotted near S. Post Oak and Court Road. That’s where the family has turned the focus of their search and other routes that she may have taken to get home.

Anyone with information on Erica’s whereabouts or her vehicle is asked to HPD Missing Persons Unit at 832-394-1840 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.

Her family is still raising money to continue search efforts through this GoFundMe page.

Family and friends are also providing search updates on the Let’s Find Erica Hernandez Facebook page.

