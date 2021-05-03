Group run by teens raises money for 4-yo with leukemia

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — In his short life, four year old Teddy Prive has spent much of his life in hospitals after being diagnosed with an extremely rare form of leukemia at only 4 months old, undergoing a bone marrow transplant before turning three.

“He’s been on a long journey,” said his dad, Nate Prive.

Within minutes of meeting him, Teddy will open up to you, and fess up to what most people wouldn’t.

“I fart.”

He’s a proud big brother, who loves his cars.

Teddy is now facing some critical years ahead, hoping to stay in remission.

“It’s a hard thing to think about and we try not to, we try not to let it kind of consume our minds and stuff, but of course it’s always something that we fear.”

Teddy’s parents, Nettie and Nate, do their best to find the silver linings and things that give their family hope, from cherished beach days to incredible community support.

Last year the family was taken by surprise when Helping Hands Gulf Shores, an organization run by a team of teens, wanted to help.

The organization’s motto is ‘kids helping kids.’

“Being able to see the difference that we can make no matter your age, no matter who you are you can still make a difference,” said 15-year-old Kaysheri Haffner who started the organization when she was in 6th grade, “There was this one 7-year-old who’d just been diagnosed with cancer and I really wanted to do more than just write a letter and I came home and told my mom, can we do a fundraiser?”

Atlanta,Georgia Launches New Policy For Cars Used Less Than 49 Miles/Day

Drivers With No Tickets In 3 Years Should Do This On May

Ad By Comparisons.org

See More

The Prive family was shocked when the group raised $4,500 dollars last year.

They’d planned a big event to reach their $6,000 dollar goal, but had to cancel because of COVID.

Now they’re hoping to pick back up where they left off to fill the gap and give back to the Prive family.

“It can really make a huge difference in Theodore’s life and it can really help him and his family.”

Haffner hopes to raise at least $2,000 for the Prive’s through their silent auction in Gulf Shores on May 8th.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.