Illegal bike jumps and trails removed in California state parks

GRANITE BAY, California (KCRA) — Unauthorized bike trails and jumps are a growing concern in California state parks, according to rangers.

In a remote area of the Granite Bay State Park, rangers, biologists and maintenance workers recently bulldozed and raked the site of numerous dirt jumps and trails.

The dirt jump area, in existence for years, has become a safety and environmental concern for state parks officials.

“It is about thinking about other people, recreating in a responsible manner without disturbing the environment,” California State Parks interpreter Devin Swartwood said.

Swartwood said they have seen an increasing number of new and unauthorized trails and jumps constructed in California state parks.

Biologists are concerned the disturbed and compacted soil is harmful to native plants and an invitation to invasive species.

“This whole jump area, as a biologist, it was really hard for me to come out here and see the damage. There are just so many things that are wrong with this landscape,” said biologist Katie Rian of the jump area in Granite Bay State Park.

Rian spearheaded a project to repair and return the area to a more natural state.

“That large root over there has been exposed by these bike jumps, and that can really harm the long-term health of the tree and its ability to survive,” said Rian, pointing to a tree in the park. “So we are hoping that by breaking up some of this compacted soil and covering the roots, that will help the tree live a healthier longer life.”

Damaging the park and possibly disturbing important cultural areas can come with fines and other consequences.

Rangers said they will post signs and continue to patrol the area to make sure new jumps aren’t built.

They are hoping to educate those building the trails and jumps that it is illegal before having to take any further action.

“We want to continue to enjoy these places for a long time. Sometimes when the impacts become so great, or the damage becomes so great, we have to potentially shut places down to mitigate the damage that is being caused,” Swartwood said.

