There were two more assaults on Asian Americans in New York and the NYPD hate crimes unit is investigating

The New York Police Department Hate Crimes Task Force is investigating two attacks on Asian Americans that occurred over the weekend, an NYPD spokesperson told CNN on Monday.

A woman in her 50’s and a teen were assaulted on the same day, the NYPD said..

The latest attacks come as the city has seen an uptick in bias crimes against Asians this year, with 42 incidents reported in the first four months of 2021, according to the NYPD Hate Crimes Dashboard.

During that period, 17 arrests were made, according to the data.

In comparison, the NYPD dashboard shows 28 anti-Asian incidents in all of 2020, with 23 arrests.

Woman and teen attacked

In one attack, a 52-year-old woman was pushed while waiting for a subway train in Brooklyn on Saturday, the NYPD spokesperson said.

The alleged suspect — who is also believed to be a woman — fled and the victim sustained minor injuries.

No arrests have been made in the attack and the Hate Crimes Task Force is leading the investigation, according to the spokesperson.

The second attack happened in the borough of Queens, the spokesperson said.

A 15-year-old boy was approached by three people, who allegedly made anti-Asian remarks and hit him.

The teen was taken to a hospital with minor injuries, the spokesperson said.

Police have arrested three suspects on preliminary charges of assault and harassment in the second degree, according to the spokesperson.

Two of them are minors and the third is an 18-year-old, police said. CNN has reached out to the Queens District Attorney’s Office to confirm charges and arraignment dates for the three suspects.

An NYPD spokesperson said the Hate Crimes Task Force was involved with the Queens incident but did not know to what extent.

On Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio called for an end to hate crimes during a rally.

“If you hate, get the hell out of here, because you don’t belong in New York City!” de Blasio said.

“So anyone who commits a hate crime, let’s be blunt, let’s be clear. We will find you, we will prosecute you. You will suffer the consequences. If you harm our Asian brothers and sisters, you will pay. Period!”