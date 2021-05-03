Volunteer works to bring an abandoned 19th century cemetery back to life

National & World

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — Hidden under tangled brush due to mother nature and father time, lies an abandoned 19th century cemetery in Estacada Oregon on the brink of rediscovery.

The German American Society in Portland recently made a unanimous donation to help in the revitalization of the cemetery.

Jim says there is a long road ahead in restoring this land filled with local history, and volunteers would be appreciated.

If you want to help contact Jim Moriarty at larrymo1979@yahoo.com

