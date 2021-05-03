‘Yoda One for Me’: Chapel offering special for ‘Star Wars’ fans

National & World

LAS VEGAS (KVVU) — May 4 is also known as “Star Wars” day, as fans of the popular franchise say “May the 4th be with you” for the day. In honor of the holiday, the Little Vegas Chapel in downtown Las Vegas is helping couples who love “Star Wars,” and each other, with an offer.

For $549 pre-tax, the Chapel is offering the “Yoda One for Me” wedding package. Couples will have the choice of Star Wars-themed music for the entrance and recessional, and the officiant will perform the ceremony with popular “Star Wars” lines, like “til Death Star do us part.”

The newlyweds will also receive a free photo edited on a “Star Wars” backdrop, as well as round trip limousine service, professional photography and a marriage license as part of the deal.

The Chapel says couples must call (702) 385-5683 to book the package, and only a limited number of packages are available.

