Animal Rescue League of Iowa: ‘We have never had a call quite like this’

DES MOINES, Iowa (The Courier) — While the Animal Rescue League of Iowa has gotten calls to rescue alligators within city limits before, “we have never had a call quite like this,” the organization said in a news release on Tuesday.

The rescue said ARL officers respond to calls about wildlife often, but a call on Monday was “a little extra wild.”

Residents of a Des Moines apartment complex were startled to see a 4- to 5-foot alligator resting in the parking lot. They reported it immediately and waited for ARL officers to arrive, an ARL Facebook post said.

“While their fear was real, the alligator, it turns out, was not. The large stuffed alligator is now safe in the care of ARL Animal Services,” the post said.

