Catchy billboards advertising 100k sweepstake raise money for Meals On Wheels

ATLANTA (WGCL) — What would you do with $100,000?

Electronic billboards around Atlanta are asking that question to those passing by. You have just one day left to enter a sweepstake worth 100k. Some of the money raised goes to Meals On Wheels Atlanta.

The billboards have funny and catchy phrases on them saying what you could do with all that cash. One says, “get a little work done.”

The contest ends Thursday and it’s free to enter. However, if you spend $10, you can buy 100 entries or $25 for 250. The winner will be announced later this month, according to Omaze.

“We thought it was a unique idea,” said Meals On Wheels Atlanta CEO, Charlene Crusoe-Ingram. She says the campaign is an effort to make up for money lost since the nonprofit canceled its gala in November and will cancel it again this year because of COVID-19.

“It’s one of the tools we have employed to try and close to that 828,000-dollar gap from 2019 which is the last opportunity we had for the gala,” said Crusoe-Ingram.

Some of the money would go to a brand-new kitchen, which will be more than six thousand square feet. It’s expected to open late summer. The kitchen is a part of an 18-thousand square foot remodeled place which includes a lounge, pantry and freezers. “Our commercial kitchen today, we can do about 1,600 meals a day. That isn’t nearly the capacity we need. The new kitchen would go from 1,600 to 3,500 meals a day. That’s tripling our capacity,” said Crusoe-Ingram.

These are meals which benefit countless seniors in Metro Atlanta. The organization does not advertise yet still has a waiting list for those needing help.

“Think about the other people that don’t have the food that you have to eat,” said Meals On Wheels recipient and ambassador, Elaine X. Osby. “They don’t have anything to eat. They eat junk food like cookies, candy, soda, trying to survive.”

Meals On Wheels tell us so far, the sweepstake has raised about 160-thousand dollars.

