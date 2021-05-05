Chuckie the dog finally goes home after 200 days in shelter

National & World

DOUGLAS, Massachusettls (WCVB) — A happy ending for a dog who has been searching for a home for more than 200 days. Chuckie captured the hearts of everyone at the shelter that has cared for him, and he’s finally going to his forever home.

Chuckie is a rescue dog that has been living at Dog Orphans Humane Society in Douglas.

“He came from Georgia. He was hit by a truck. Someone let him out, abandoned him on the highway,” said manager Ron Morse.

The trauma left neurological damage that makes Chuckie unable to use his back legs when nature calls. But aside from that, he’s a loving companion. Despite that, Chuckie spent more than 200 days at the shelter.

“I’ve made TikToks of him, I’ve bought so many apps to make videos of him to show all of the bright sides of Chuckie versus his pottying issue,” said assistant manager Hannah Shenian.

“It’s just finding that right home. Finding that person that can take care of him,” Morse said.

Finally, Chuckie found that person.

“He’s just adorable. If it wasn’t for this ailment, he probably would be gone just like that. He’s so friendly,” said Taylor Dimmick, who is adopting Chuckie.

Dimmick said he has been searching for the right dog for months.

“It feels great. It was just what I wanted — to find a dog that nobody seemed to want that was passed up or kept bringing back. So just to give the dog a loving home,” he said.

A loving home is all Chuckie – and the staff at Dog Orphans Humane Society – can ask for.

“When we know that they get that home, it’s a great feeling,” Morse said.

Dog Orphans Humane Society, a nonprofit, post pictures of dogs they have available each Monday.

