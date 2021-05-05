Crews suspend search at Naugatuck dam following report of missing person

National & World

Click here for updates on this story

NAUGATUCK, Connecticut (WFSB) — Emergency crews spent the day searching a Naugatuck dam for a man who may have fallen into the water.

Police said they were notified earlier on Wednesday, just after 11:30 a.m., that a man may have fallen into into the Hop Brook Dam, near Route 63.

An eyewitness told police they saw a man walking along a fence in the area and then he disappeared.

Multiple crews, including a K9 unit and a dive team, spent the day searching, along with fire crews, CT State Police, Waterbury police and Middlebury police.

The U.S. Corps of engineers also helped in the search.

Crews have been searching Hop Brook Dam in Naugatuck for several hours after a man reportedly went missing.

“We’ve have had teams and additional resources out there checking that river all the way down as far as south the golf course in Naugatuck down by Porter Avenue,” said Naugatuck Police Deputy Chief Collin McAllister.

Porter Avenue is about one mile south of where the search at the dam is.

Crews were also searching along embankments and the woods.

Police said earlier in the day on Wednesday it was considered a search and rescue.

By about 4:30 p.m., police said the search has been suspended with no results from the crew’s efforts.

Earlier in the day, Naugatuck Police told Channel 3 that they were searching both the dam and the Naugatuck River.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.