DoorDash delivery driver shot while making a food delivery, police searching for the shooter

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot a DoorDash food delivery driver early Wednesday morning.

The shooting may have happened near the Appletree Apartment complex located at the 2300 block of Campbellton Road in southwest Atlanta.

According to Atlanta police, the victim, a 43-year-old man, was delivering food at the apartment complex. During his delivery, he was shot in the upper back area and his hip.

After he was shot, he drove to Atlanta Fire Station 5 on Campbleton Road.

Officers responded to the fire station and the man was rushed to an area hospital in serious condition.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477)

