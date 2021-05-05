Family of 10-year-old boy shot in the head in says ‘he’s going to fight through this’

National & World

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 10-year-old boy who was shot in the head in Minneapolis continues to show signs that he’s a fighter.

Ladavionne Garrett Jr. was in the back seat of his parents’ car last Friday afternoon near North 34th and Morgan avenues when he was struck.

Outside North Memorial Health hospital, Garrett’s family — including mother Dorice Jackson and father Ladavionne Garrett — stands watch over a hospital room where their precious son is fighting for his life.

“He didn’t deserve this I can tell you that,” Garrett said. “I ain’t never pictured this ever in my life.”

Overnight, Garrett Jr. moved — giving more hope than his family has had in days.

“I started rubbing his feet, you know, just talking to him, you know, letting him know that it’s gonna be OK, and he just got to moving his leg, like his foot,” Garrett said.

Junior, as he’s called, loves school and loves to dress. Actually, his family often dresses alike. More than anything, he loves his video gaming system, and carries his TV and game with him where ever he goes.

“We do everything together,” Garrett said. “That’s my son, I love him, man.”

Life changed for this family of three in an instant.

“When all this happened, my son had his game in the backseat and his TV with him,” Garrett said.

They live in St. Cloud, and Junior wanted to come to north Minneapolis to spend time with his grandma.

“Picked him up from school to bring him over north to his grandma house, and when we got there … shots let out,” Jackson said.

Junior was rushed to the hospital, and it was inside the emergency room that his parents learned their child is a fighter.

“Before he went into that surgery, he tried to pull the tube out of his mouth and he said it hurt,” Jackson said. “I know my son is strong, he’s going to fight through this.”

This couple is thankful for the support of family and friends.

“We just want prayers, man. That’s all we want, prayers,” Garrett said.

Now more than anything, they are looking forward to the day Junior is back home playing video games.

“He’s strong, he strong, he coming home for sure,” Garrett Sr. said.

Both parents know the road to recovery for their son will be long.

A GoFundMe site has been set up to help them with expenses along the way.

